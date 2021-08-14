Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,548 ($20.22). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,543.50 ($20.17), with a volume of 512,684 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,464.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The stock has a market cap of £15.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

