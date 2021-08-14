Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,548 ($20.22). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,543.50 ($20.17), with a volume of 512,684 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,464.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The stock has a market cap of £15.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.