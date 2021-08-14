Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $2.96 on Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00006312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $55.25 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00137661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00154746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,997.81 or 1.00077837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00871337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.