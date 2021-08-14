Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Down 78.3% in July

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AOXG opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile
