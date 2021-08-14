APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,735 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of APA worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,940,000. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in APA by 737.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 499,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in APA by 1,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 341,311 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

