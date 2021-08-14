APENFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.24 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $48.24 million and approximately $148.18 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.14 or 0.00875488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00106140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043912 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

