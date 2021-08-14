Aperam S.A. Plans Dividend of $2.11 (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 2.1075 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44. Aperam has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APEMY. BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

