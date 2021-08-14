ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $151.81 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $151.81 million and $1.04 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.12 or 0.00006680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00134907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00155906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.19 or 1.00540395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00865913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,829,865 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,468 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

