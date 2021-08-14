ApeSwap Finance Trading Up 30.9% Over Last Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.17 or 0.00006843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $154.64 million and $1.12 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00135262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00153861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.62 or 1.00079602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00873810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,829,865 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,468 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

