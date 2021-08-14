APIX (APIX) Price Up 13.5% This Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. APIX has a market cap of $7.84 million and $3.02 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIX has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00883965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00101540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044083 BTC.

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

