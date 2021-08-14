apM Coin Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and $458,662.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.00878335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00105373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043977 BTC.

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

