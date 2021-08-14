Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $47.53 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.55 or 0.00299253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00035054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

