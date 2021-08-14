Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Sander Capital Advisors Inc.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 10.7% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

