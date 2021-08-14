Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.1% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.6% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 50,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.34. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

