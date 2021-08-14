Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APDN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $6.01 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $44.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $195,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $100,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

