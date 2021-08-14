Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,399 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 2.3% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Applied Materials by 40.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 84.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 717.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 826 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.90. 8,698,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,347. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, ICAP upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

