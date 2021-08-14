Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Increased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,431 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 10.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of Applied Materials worth $213,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 826 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. ICAP lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $129.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,698,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,347. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

