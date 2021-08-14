Apron Network (APN) Hits Market Cap of $8.84 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Apron Network has a market cap of $8.84 million and $4.16 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0946 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.96 or 0.00879192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00100831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044034 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

