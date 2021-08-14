APY.Finance (APY) Price Hits $0.57 on Major Exchanges

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $22.85 million and $819,362.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,997,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

