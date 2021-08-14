APYSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $3.70 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $1.26 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00049161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00135773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00156769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.26 or 0.99890288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00864192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,171,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

