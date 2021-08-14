Arbidex (ABX) Market Cap Tops $437,259.93

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $437,259.93 and approximately $409,984.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arbidex has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Arbidex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.02 or 0.00879980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00106873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043993 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.