Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,401 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $62.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

