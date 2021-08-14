Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 509.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,163 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of Ardagh Group worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Ardagh Group by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $504.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1,352.50 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group S.A. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 120.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

