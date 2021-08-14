Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.85. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 66.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.