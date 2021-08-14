Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,629,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,789,938. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $142.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.