Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 219,269 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 895,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,269 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.18% of Sysco worth $69,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 49.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -158.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

