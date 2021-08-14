Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 283,769 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,632,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,769 shares during the period. Dropbox comprises approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.66% of Dropbox worth $79,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 8,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $236,146.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,337 shares of company stock worth $4,947,902 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

