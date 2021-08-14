Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 40,197 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.31% of United Rentals worth $70,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $353.11 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

