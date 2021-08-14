Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 71,467 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,467 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $74,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $251.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.52 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

