Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 176,783 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,783 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Amphenol worth $72,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,216. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

