Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 60,503 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,503 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.41% of MarketAxess worth $72,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in MarketAxess by 17.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $463.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.82. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,434 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,621. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.