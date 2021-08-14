Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 82,497 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,697 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.29% of Expedia Group worth $68,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after acquiring an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,862 shares of company stock valued at $19,654,741 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

EXPE opened at $148.63 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.51.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

