Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,580 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,191 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Electronic Arts worth $73,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,186 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,435 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,477 shares of company stock worth $18,343,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

