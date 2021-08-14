Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,069 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,755 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $77,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 44,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 227,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,335,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,055,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $150,277,000 after buying an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 11.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 21,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, ICAP lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

