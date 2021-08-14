Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $68.81 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,511 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $68,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $170.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.