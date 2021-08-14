Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $83.99 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 130,554 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $83,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $171.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

