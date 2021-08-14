Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,480.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

