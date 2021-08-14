Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 18,934 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $70,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.00.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $451.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

