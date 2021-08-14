Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 31,481 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $73,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $277.18 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $201.86 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

