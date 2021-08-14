Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 325,700 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,700 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Pinterest worth $77,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,135,363.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,142 shares of company stock worth $79,832,937 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

NYSE:PINS opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.95 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

