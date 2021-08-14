Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 34,896 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $323.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $324.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

