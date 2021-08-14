Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 52,471 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,471 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $71,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $263.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.