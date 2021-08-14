Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 5,284 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.23% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $75,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,537.49 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $926.88 and a 12-month high of $1,537.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,421.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $29,342,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $47,976,230 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

