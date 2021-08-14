Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,091,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,636,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 2.00% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.