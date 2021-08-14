Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,257 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.25% of American Water Works worth $69,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,648,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 25.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock opened at $178.92 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $180.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

