Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $68,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 208,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT opened at $218.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.65 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

