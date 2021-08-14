Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,404 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Cummins worth $68,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Cummins by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 40.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 10.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 11.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $237.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

