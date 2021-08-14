Arepacoin (AREPA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $74,725.45 and approximately $51.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,172,159 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.