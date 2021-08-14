Ares Protocol (ARES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.77 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and $1.04 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00137353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00154194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,587.55 or 0.99804396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.60 or 0.00866770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,695,776 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

