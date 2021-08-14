ArGo (ARGO) Trading Up 69.7% Over Last Week

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $129,801.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArGo has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00879258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00100656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043969 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

