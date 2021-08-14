Arion (ARION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40,571.48

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $40,571.48 and approximately $63.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00154763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,969.11 or 1.00201258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.48 or 0.00877825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,430,865 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

